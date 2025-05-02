The Righteous Gemstones series finale: Danny McBride on ending

As many of you are likely aware at this point, the series finale of The Righteous Gemstones is going to be airing on HBO this weekend. Even though this show is a comedy, isn’t it fair to still be emotional? This is one of those families you could want to watch on TV forever … even if you know that it cannot possibly happen.

In general, one of the things that we know about star / creator Danny McBride is that he is never one to overstay his welcome. Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, and now this have all ended after a reasonably short amount of time, and this is something he is clearly conscious about as he works.

Speaking to Collider further, he explains why he knew this was the proper time for The Righteous Gemstones to ultimately end:

When Eastbound was done, I was really ready to be done with it. I loved making that show, but we were originally planning on that being done after the third season. And so, when we came back for the fourth, it was like, “Here’s one more round with him.” And Vice Principals, we shot to be done. We created a closed story, and we did that. When we finished Vice Principals, I was a little like, “S–t, should I have kept that story open?” But I enjoyed the finality of it. I felt like it made the story more impactful, that it wasn’t just going to be a formula that was going to come back, again and again. With this, I just tried to follow my gut with it, with where the story was going and what was happening. I’ve loved making this show. It’s been so much fun. But all things have to end. This reaching a finale gives a greater context to the story as a whole. With television, it’s so hard to keep your eye on the ball when the goal is just to come back season after season after season. Sometimes you can neglect the story, just to keep going, and I didn’t want that to happen with Gemstones. I never wanted to sleepwalk through this job. I wanted every season to matter, and never to have phoned one in.

Ultimately, we do think that there was some success with what everyone did here — we got a story that was thoroughly entertaining, but also one that will likely live on thanks to its brevity.

