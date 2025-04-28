The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 9: The series finale

As we look towards The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 9, there is definitely a reason or two for excitement.

So, where do we start off here? Well, doesn’t it make sense to go ahead and note that this is the series finale? We are expecting a lot of humor but at the same time, a lot of emotional moments. It is our anticipation that a lot of loose ends are going to be tied up, but also a lot of comedic moments at the same time. Of course we would love to see some sort of spin-off or something else announced after the fact, but that’s never been how Danny McBride works. Instead, we honestly think that we’re going to be seeing some sort of big-time buzzworthy moment that generates discussion, regardless of whether or not fans are satisfied with it.

Now if you do want to get some more details now all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

Still reeling from a brush with fate, the Gemstones head to Galilee Gulch, where their faith is put to the ultimate test.

The title for the finale is “That the Man of God May Be Complete,” though we are going to be waiting to see what exactly that means within the confines of the show. This is also going to be an extended episode, with the current run time plotted to be relatively close to an hour. That at least means more opportunities to make sure that every single story gets settled.

Do we hope that most of the Gemstones are happy at the end? Certainly so! We recognize that a lot of them are flawed and have done some terrible things; yet, at the same time there’s something so compelling about watching them all.

What do you most want to see moving into the series finale of The Righteous Gemstones on HBO?

