The Righteous Gemstones season 4: Walton Goggins on Baby Billy

If you are going to miss Baby Billy Freeman after The Righteous Gemstones ends on HBO, know that you are far from alone. He may be the greatest character on the Danny McBride show, even if he does not appear in every episode.

It is hard to determine exactly why this character works so well, save of course for the fact that Walton Goggins delivers every line in the absolutely funniest way possible. We’re absolutely going to miss his one-liners, but it is almost satisfying to know that Walton himself may miss him even more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with Decider, the actor (who has been rather busy between this show and The White Lotus) had the following to say about this big farewell:

Yes, I will. I am mourning the fact that I don’t get to play Baby Billy anymore because I just love him so much. One of the greatest experiences that I had every season of playing Baby Billy was talking to Danny and getting these scripts before the season started and working on them at home and just digesting them and making them become a part of my body. But I would do Baby Billy for my wife and my son all the time. I’d just walk around the house with these new scripts because they were so funny to me. And my wife and my son love Baby Billy as much as I do. I would base my success on their reaction. It was so much fun and they loved it because it was never planned and it would just kind of happen. And I’m not going to get to do that anymore. That being said, it’s nice to see so many people and hear so many peoples’ reaction to Baby Billy over the course of these six years that we’ve been doing these four seasons.

Of course, we are one of probably a million people who would watch a Baby Billy spin-off and yet, these shows are not one that Danny McBride often does. We are, unfortunately, preparing for this to end up being the end.

Related – Learn more entering this weekend’s new episode of The Righteous Gemstones

What are you going to miss the most about Baby Billy on The Righteous Gemstones season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







