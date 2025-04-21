The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 8: Last before finale

As we prepare to see The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 8 on HBO next week, the finale is clearly on the horizon. There are only two episodes left and by virtue of that, we already know that things are going to be crazy, intense, and stuffed full of surprises. How could you want anything else at this point?

Of course, one of the biggest things that we are anticipating through the remainder of the season (and the series) are laughs, but also momentum. It feels like the show has to push on quickly to resolve much of what is happening with Eli, Judy, Kelvin, Jesse, and the rest of the main characters. (Also, can we please get more Teenjus? Is that too much to ask for?)

Below, you can see the full The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 8 synopsis with other insight on what is ahead:

Judy looks to get rid of BJ’s new companion as Eli looks for a new path forward.

Based on what we have seen so far on the series, it does seem like BJ’s new companion is of course none other than the monkey. Is it fair to say that she’s a little bit jealous of the monkey? Of course, especially since this is the sort of super-ridiculous story that Danny McBride would love to tell.

As for Eli, it does feel fair to say that there is quite a quagmire. We do think that he is trying to come up with a future that is independent for himself, but the problem here is that it is hard to figure out what it is. Everything with Lori seems to be on the rocks now, but is there any real chance that this can be rectified? Well, we will have to wait and see on that.

