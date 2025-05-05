The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2: The way back

As we look towards The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 following the premiere tonight, do we know the larger priorities? For at least some of these characters, it does appear that way — at least for the time being.

Let’s start things off here with someone in Negan who clearly is just trying to deal with the role that he has been tasked with in New York City: Trying to form some sort of unity with New Babylon perhaps coming. “Power Equals Power” is more than just a casual phrase; this is really the truth when it comes to what we are seeing about the show in general at this point. Those who have the ability to power up the city are the ones with the control.

Now, Maggie may be telling herself that her journey to the city at this point is not so much about Negan, but is it really? We tend to think the next episode or two could explore that further. What Maggie does not quite realize is the connection that her own son Herschel still has to place, especially when it comes to the Dama. Her ultimate role in the story does still remain a tad ambiguous, but there is clearly more to to her and her work than first meets the eye.

While there is no official synopsis as of yet for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2, we know that there are eight episodes this season. By virtue of that, there are going to be a lot of opportunities to explore characters deeper — and aren’t there reasons for excitement that go along with this? Negan and Maggie are still going to be the focal points of the narrative, but is there a chance that we’ll see more of a larger ensemble spawn out of this? For now, it appears like that could be the case.

