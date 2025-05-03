The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 video: Prepare for premiere

Tomorrow night on AMC, you are going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 finally premiere. Are you prepared?

From our vantage point, there is so much to be excited about when it comes to the next chapter of the series. However, at the same time we more than understand if you are starting to forget the totality of their story. It has been a long time now since the first season aired, and even longer since the original show. Doesn’t it feel perfect to take a look back at their journey?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video now that gives you a good sense of where things started for Maggie and Negan so many years ago. It is obvious that the two have a relationship that is incredibly frayed, and that is not something that we want to forget about. With that being said, of course we also tend to think that we are looking her at an example of people who have learned to put things to the side for the sake of self-preservation.

There is a 0% chance that Lauren Cohan’s character is ever going to get past what Negan did to Glenn. However, at the same time she recognizes that there are instances where Negan could still be useful to her, as unlikely as that may seem on the surface. There are instances where you could see this play out in a lot of different ways and ironically, the second season of the show is actually going to be about her trying to save Negan in some way. After all, he’s been put in a spot where the worst version of himself is having to take over — and clearly, she does not want that.

