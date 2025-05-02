The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: Negan, Maggie progress?

Sunday night is going to bring to the table the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 after a pretty long wait. With that, what can you expect to see?

Well, the focus of this show is almost always going to be the relationship between Negan and Maggie, and it really does not matter how many different forms that takes over time. There is no real reason for the producers to change it all that much!

Now, with that being said, we do not think that there is a reason to rush anything — especially since the story could and should move at a specific pace. (It is also eight episodes long this season.) Early on, the two characters may not always spend a lot of time together on-screen! Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what star Jeffrey Dean Morgan had to say:

“We spend a lot of time apart … We’ve got a couple of storylines going that have taken us away from each other, but then all roads do lead back to Maggie and Negan… so when we’re together, the stakes are higher.”

In the end, we do think that we will see some evolution happen within this relationship. Do we think that they are ever going to be the best of friends? Hardly, but at the same time, it makes a good bit of sense that they come to realize they need each other. They can be essential to making a part of New York City into a better place, even if Negan has certainly been responsible for the opposite at various points in his life.

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 when it airs?

Where do you think this season is going to end for Negan and Maggie? Share right now in the attached comments! We will have more updates pretty soon.

