The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 video: New look at the cast!

For those of you who are not currently aware, the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is coming to AMC soon. Think a matter of days! The first episode will arrive on Sunday and within that, we’re going to have a chance to dive deep into the series’ crazy version of New York City.

So while we wait to see the story itself, why not go behind the scenes featuring Lauren Cohan and many other cast members?

If you head over to the link here, you can see another great The Walking Dead: Dead City video that gives you a good sense of what is ahead. Also, Cohan introduces us to the show’s set in the greater Boston area. Not only that, but we are also see cast members new and old. The universe is going to continue to expand and with that, we hope that there will be some allies for either Maggie and Negan. We know that entering the premiere, the latter in particular is going to be in a really tough spot. After all, remember for a moment here that he is basically being forced to rule New York. Is there going to be a way out of this situation? Well, we do tend to think that Maggie will be able to help … if she is able to, or if Negan will even accept her.

There are eight episodes this time around on Dead City, so we are at least hopeful that the writers are going to be able to develop these characters further. We hardly think that this will be the end for the show, either! If you watch it, be sure to watch as soon as possible — it will certainly help make a season 3 happen!

