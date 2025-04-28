The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: Another side of Negan

We recognize that no matter what the story holds on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, one thing feels assured: Maggie and Negan will have a unique dynamic. This was fundamental to the show ever existing, and we definitely do not think that it is about to change.

So with all of that in mind, what will be different as we move the story along? It really begins with getting a chance to learn more about where the two stand, and also how things will change over time. We recognize that Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character is in an extremely difficult spot diving into the story now, as he effectively forced to revert back to some of his old ways.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score other TV reviews!

Speaking to Screen Rant recently, Jeffrey Dean Morgan explained that as the story continues, you are going to have a chance to dive more and more into Negan’s softer side this time around:

With Dead City, I don’t know that it’s the last year at all, but I think it’s forming this character who, when we first met him, was the worst person in the world. And as time has gone by, we see a different side of him.

Jack [Quaid] kind of plays characters that on the outside are really good, and then he’s got this dark side. I’m the exact opposite. I always come out of the box real f—–g dark, and then you find out that there’s another side to him. I think that this year, we’ll find out yet another side of Negan and his relationship, and how that works with Maggie in this world of post-apocalyptic New York. And, you know, the story continues. It’s going to be a fun year.

We do think that Morgan is going to have a chance to have a lot of fun, but also peel back layers and show vulnerability at the same time. He plays a lot of great characters, but isn’t it always nice to dive a little bit deeper?

Related – Be sure to learn more about what’s ahead for Maggie on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2

What are you most eager to see heading into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







