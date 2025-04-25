The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: See a new Maggie teaser!

For those of you who need a reminder for whatever reason, The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is set to premiere on May 4. We’re about to dive back into the show’s version of a post-apocalyptic New York City and of course with that, there is so much to be excited about.

Now, for the sake of this article, why not go ahead and spotlight Maggie a little bit more? We know that a good part of the first season was about seeing whether or not she was going to be able to get her son back, and we saw her collaborate with Negan to make that happen. As we move forward, though, the tables are going to be turning in a few different ways. After all, we are talking here about a situation now where Negan is basically stuck as a leader in New York — is there any way that she can help him?

If you head over to the link here now, you can at least get a new Dead City season 2 teaser that is really all about Maggie. While there aren’t too many major teasers wedged in here, you do get a reminder that this is a character who means business.

Through the second season, we do think that there are going to be at least some updates as to what is going on within Maggie’s life. To go along with that, though, be prepared for action and plenty of it. Given that Negan is going to have Lucille back in action, who knows what we are going to see Maggie do? We are prepared for an unpredictable and really fun batch of episodes.

