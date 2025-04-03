The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 video: New cast tease

In just over one month, you are going to get a chance to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere on AMC. Are you ready for what is to come?

Well, we know already that this season is going to be stuffed full a lot of action, now that this is much of a surprise. The end of the first season introduced what you could refer to in some ways as a new-world order with Negan having to lead New York City. It is not what he signed up for and yet, we do think that he will embrace the role in a way that only he can.

If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can see what we would describe as a new behind-the-scenes look at the new story, including commentary from Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on the subject of what is to come.

First and foremost, here is a reminder that Lucille is going to be back, and Morgan could not be any more thrilled with this simple face. He notes that he has never been more attached to a prop in his decades’ worth of history in this business, and it feels like a natural extension of himself. Leading this city may not be what he wants to do with his life anymore but at the same time, we do think that he is going to very-much embrace it to the best of his ability.

We already know that with eight episodes, Dead City is going to be longer than what we had the first time around. we also tend to think that it is going to be crazier. Prepare for twists and turns, really to the point where you don’t quite know what is ahead.

