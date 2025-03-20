The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 trailer: Maggie has Lucille!

For everyone out there eager to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, we do have a greater sense of what now lies ahead.

Today, the folks over at AMC introduced a brand-new trailer that we would certainly say brings a lot of chaos to the table, especially as Negan does what he can to establish control as the new de-facto leader of New York City. We know that he is forced into this position, so what is he going to do with it?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see the latest The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 trailer, and it is one that features a lot of violence. Negan has to rule with an iron fist in order to restore a certain element of order, and he will have to make some pretty extreme measures to better ensure that he gets whatever it is that he wants.

As we move forward this season, we do think that Maggie is going to do her best to help him … but she also may find herself going in some extreme directions, as well. After all, at one point in the trailer, we see her picking up Negan’s bat. What in the world is going on with Lucille?

If you have not heard already…

The second season of Dead City consists of eight episodes and with that in mind, there is going to be more of an opportunity to dive into various things than what we had back in season 1. Be prepared for a number of twists and turns, and of course some new faces that populate this community at the same exact time. Why wouldn’t we get that at this point?

Related – Be sure to get some more coverage now on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







