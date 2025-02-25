The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date, new details

We know that it has been an insanely long wait to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 arrive at AMC. With that, we’re thrilled to say that we’re getting close to the end!

In a press release today, the network confirmed that you are going to be able to see the series come back on Sunday, May 4 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Not only that, but there is a new trailer (watch here) that does set the table further for what you are going to see with Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews right now!

Now that we’ve lined all of that out, why not go ahead and say something more regarding the story? As the synopsis below reveals, you are going to see these characters on fundamentally different sides of the coin:

In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

One of the big central ideas at the heart of this story remains rather simple: Whether or not we are going to have a chance to learn something greater about this relationship, and if there is any way that it could shift or improve based on what we’ve seen so far. We do not think that these two are going to ever be altogether the best of friends but at the same time, there is a shared purpose they may find. Negan does not even want to be on the side that he’s on! Remember for a moment here that he is acting his way largely as a function of being forced.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion right now on The Walking Dead: Dead City and what the future may hold

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







