The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: Feb. update

Where do things stand this February when it comes to The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 at AMC? We certainly know that the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan series is coming back this year. Yet, until the network actually reveals something, we recognize why there may be some frustration.

With all of this in mind, let’s just go ahead and state the following: All signs do point to the series returning this spring. If that is the case, shouldn’t it make some sense that an announcement is somewhat imminent?

For now, our general feeling is that come late April or early May, the next phase of Negan and Maggie’s journey will be here. We tend to think that right after Dark Winds says goodbye for the season, The Walking Dead: Dead City will walk through that door. Heck, the two could theoretically overlap for a week, but that’s something we’ll just have to take a wait-and-see approach on for now.

The biggest thing that we’re hoping to get beyond a premiere-date at this point is some more footage, especially since a lot of the story for season 2 remains unclear. The biggest plot-point we can tease is that Negan is being almost forced to return to some of his old ways, which does put Maggie in a rather unusual position. She may not love the idea of having to be there for Negan but at the same time, saving him from himself may become her top priority.

We certainly do not think that these two are ever going to be the best of friends; however, it does still feel as though being teammates could be in the cards for them. We’ll just have to wait and see if that can happen on a consistent basis.

