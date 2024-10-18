The Walking Dead: Dead City: A season 2 premiere date window!

We know that The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is going to be coming to AMC next year — and now, we can narrow it down further!

While at New York Comic-Con today, the folks at the network made it abundantly clear that the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan drama is going to be coming back in the spring, which actually makes a lot of sense. Remember for a moment here that Mayfair Witches is airing on the cable network in January, and we do not get a feeling that AMC wants both of these franchise shows on the air at the same time. Odds are, we visit the world of Negan and Maggie not too long after Rowan’s story concludes for the time being.

So what is the story of Dead City season 2 going to look like? Well, let’s start off here by noting the following: You are going to be seeing a rather significant role reversal from season 1, a spot where Negan is going to be the character in need of help. Yet, you are not going to be seeing him talk about this in front of anyone. Instead, he will be living up to what was required of him at the end of season 1, where he was forced to take on the old-school Negan persona and be a “leader” for New York City.

If you head over to the link here, you will certainly get some flashbacks to his debut on The Walking Dead proper, as you are also going to see some large-scale power generation. After all, power is power within the world of the apocalypse, especially given that it is one of those things people took for granted prior to the outbreak.

