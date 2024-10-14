The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 4: Battle of the Nest

Next week on AMC, you are going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 4. What lies ahead?

Well, based on the preview for what lies ahead here, we do tend to think that we’re going to see a battle like no other — one with the Nest as the central setting. A lot of the seeds were planted about this potential showdown at the end of this past episode and now, we are about to see things erupt. At this point, we just hope that you are ready for it.

Would it have been nice if the promo for what’s ahead actually gave away more in terms of story elements of the battle to come? Sure, but what we did get from that preview is pretty darn simple: Genet’s forces are going to be there, Isabelle is going to keep fighting, and there is still a chance that some sort of reunion is going to happen between Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride’s characters.

Now, we can’t say for sure that this is going to happen in this episode or not. However, at the same time it totally makes a lot of sense! Are the writers really going to make us wait for the entirety of the season to see these two around each other? At this point, it feels crazy given that this is what the majority of fans out there really do want to see. The story is far from over, after all, once they potentially reunite.

If there is one other big question we are left to think about for now, it is simply this: Whether or not there are going to be some interactions with Carol and some other characters like Isabelle and Laurent, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

