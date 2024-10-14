The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 4: All hope lost?

As you prepare to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 4 on AMC next week, tension may be at an all-time high.

After all, consider the following for our title hero — there is complete chaos at this point at the Nest. Isabelle was taken off (right when she and Daryl were starting to get closer), Daryl is trapped, and Genet may be making her move perhaps more than ever before. If there is any hope here, it could be Carol, who is seemingly being brought to him! Of course, Genet seems to be thinking more along the lines of using her as torment, and this could lead to some emotionally-charged moments.

To the surprise of no one given the stakes here, the network is not saying too much at the moment in regards to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 4 — all we have right now in the synopsis below:

All hope feels lost amidst Genet’s attack on the Nest.

In some ways, reading this makes us more hopeful that we are going to be seeing a Daryl – Carol reunion sooner rather than later, largely due to the fact that someone has to get him out of the situation. Of course, that doesn’t mean that Isabelle and Laurent are going to be okay at the same time! Obviously, we’d love nothing more than to have all four of these characters move forward, especially since the third season is currently in production in Spain. We just don’t want to sit here and act as though anything is guaranteed when, at least for the time being, it is not. This is a universe where anything can happen, and we have seen that so many time in the past decade-plus.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

