The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3: Stephen Merchant joins

For those who are not aware already, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is currently in production. So, what can we celebrate today?

Well, how about a super-unique casting that we are eager to learn so much more about! In a post on Instagram, British comedy icon Stephen Merchant confirmed that he will be appearing in the upcoming batch of episodes, which is currently shooting in Spain: “As a fan of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’, I was excited when they asked me to join the WD universe for season 3. But don’t ask me for spoilers – my lips are sealed.”

Given Merchant’s sensibilities, it does feel relatively easy to assume that we are going to be seeing him play a role that brings at least some humor to the table — but is it possible that the series could still surprise us?

For now, the only major thing that has been confirmed for season 3 (beyond the setting) is that Melissa McBride is going to be coming back again. Daryl and Carol will be front and center and who knows? There is absolutely a chance that the two are able to get closer and closer to going back home. Of course, there’s a part of us that wants that — but at the same time, there is pleasure that comes with the journey. We have enjoyed meeting some new faces and seeing what some other parts of the world are currently like. Because of this, we do not think that there is any sort of reason to rush things along.

Even though Daryl Dixon season 3 is currently filming, there is a chance that it will premiere either in the summer or fall of 2025. It just takes time to put these stories together!

