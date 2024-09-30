The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 2: The next move

If you have seen the promo already for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 2, you have a good sense of what’s ahead. Not only is there a potential reunion coming but at the same time, you’re going to see the world continue to expand.

The preview for what’s ahead was technically a preview for the remainder of the season, meaning that there are so many different ways to analyze it. We will say that for us personally, the biggest standout is the fact that The Nest may no longer be this hub of safety anymore — there were already signs in the premiere, but it is clear that Genet now wants more than just Laurent. She also wants Daryl on a silver platter and to get a certain amount of revenge.

The extended preview offered up some sights of the Louvre, which is not a huge surprise given that we know it is poised to have a big role to play in Genet’s backstory.

As for what is coming up for Carol, let’s just rejoice in the fact that she won’t necessarily be alone. Ash continues to help her, seemingly because finding her “daughter” has given him a new purpose in life. However, at the same time we know that so much of this purpose is based almost entirely on a lie and by virtue of that, we have to imagine that it is going to come out here eventually.

While we like Ash, at the same time we’re moving him to the top of the list of people we are most worried about — really, it’s between him and Isabelle.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

