The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 2: A new threat

As many of you may be prepared for at this point, you are going to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 2 next week. With that, what is the story going to be?

Well, for starters, remember here that Carol is now on her way to France alongside Ash, someone who has helped to fly her out despite the two spending a limited amount of time around each other. Moving forward now, the question is whether they are prepared for what they find out there, given the fact that they don’t really know that much about what the state of the world is in France. It is a huge risk that they are taking.

So what’s going on with Daryl to go along with this? Let’s just say that the full The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 2 synopsis gives you a few good hints all about that and then some:

Carol and Ash take an unexpected detour; Daryl and Isabelle uncover a new threat at the Nest.

Now, we do think that we are going to be seeing a lot of drama that could force Daryl and Isabelle’s hand when it comes to staying at this place. He is already wondering whether or not this is the right spot for him to be, and given what Genet is already planning, it feels like it is only a matter of time before the threat escalates and some hard choices are going to be made here. Given that this is just a six-episode show, things are going to be moving quickly — that is especially the case given that a season 3 is coming in Spain.

