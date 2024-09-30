The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere: Carol’s flight

We know that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has been hyping up a possible Daryl – Carol reunion for the past few months. Because of this, and the fact that this season is only six episodes, there is clearly no time to stall here.

With all of this in mind, can you really be stunned here that the first episode concluded with Melissa McBride’s character hopping on a plane? We’re not, though the road to make that happen was challenging and tied to Manish Dayal’s character of Ash, someone who has nurtured a love of planes ever since losing his son.

Ash is a great character, and that’s something that we feel strongly about after just one episode. However, at the same time we understand if you are frustrated after the episode, as well. remember here that this show technically does have Daryl in the title and yet, he was only in a small percentage of the episode.

Do we love Carol? A million percent yes, but it almost feels like she should have had her separate show leading into the potential reunion. With that, we could have had a proper season 2 for Daryl and eventually, the characters could have come together down the road. It is hard to envision a situation where this would have been some major disappointment to fans, since it effectively would have been an opportunity to get even more content. Who would have been opposed to that, all things considered?

Yet, for now, we’re at least a step closer to the reunion happening with Carol getting set to begin a new chapter in France. Now, we just have to know about why she is heading there in the first place.

