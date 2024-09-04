The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3: Meet new additions!

For those who are not currently aware, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is officially in production in Spain. By virtue of that, why not hear about new additions?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eduardo Noriega, Oscar Jaenada and Alexandra Masangkay have all joined the AMC drama as series regulars. Meanwhile, you are also going to see Candela Saitta and Hugo Arbues in recurring parts. Given that we’re in another country, it does make sense that you will need to populate the world with some other important faces.

If you have not heard too much about the upcoming season yet, the logline does help to set the stage:

“Season 3 tracks Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

What’s happening with Isabelle and Laurent?

As we prepare for the third season, this is to us the lingering mystery. Very little has been said about their story beyond the second season, which does leave open the possibility here that the story for the two characters ends in France in some way. We may not want it, but this is something that we have come to expect.

Hopefully, we will at least get more on the characters’ long-term status when the second season arrives on AMC close to the end of the month. Given these seasons are pretty short, the odds are high that a lot of events will play out into a short period of time.

What are you most excited to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 on AMC?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

