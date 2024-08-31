The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Don’t expect Carol, Daryl romance

As we prepare for the premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 on AMC next week, we know that there are a lot of questions. Given that Melissa McBride is coming on board the show finally as Carol, does that mean a romance between her and Daryl is coming?

Well, we know that there have been questions about this for many years. However, we’ve always gotten the sense that the producers are pretty hesitant to “go there” with these characters. That is going to carry over at this point moving into the spin-off.

In speaking about all of this further in a new issue of SFX, here is some of what showrunner David Zabel had to say on the subject:

“The obvious thing to do, and the easier thing to do would be, ‘Okay, now they’re falling in love and they’re a couple.’ But I always felt like that would be a mistake, because it would feel like you were going into the TV book of tricks … To me, there was never a question that [their connection] was something other than what it is, and what it seems to want to be, and why it works so well.”

If there is a relationship worth watching at this point, it is the one between Daryl and Isabelle — while Zabel did not confirm a romance is happening, it seems like it could be moving in that direction:

“There are moments of friction, but there are obviously moments of mutual interest, and more than friendship that seems to be developing … Norman and I talked about this, that we wanted to draw a mature, adult relationship between a man and a woman and see where it went. Let’s just put these two characters, who are very different in very interesting, intriguing ways, force them together by the story facts, and then see what happens.”

The fear obviously is that if Daryl becomes happy, it means that something terrible could still happen — and with that, we are afraid for Isabelle’s life.

