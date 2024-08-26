The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 promo: The greenhouse

With the premiere date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 rapidly approaching over at AMC, isn’t it nice to get new teases almost wherever we can?

For the sake of this particular article, we have one to talk about with Carol front and center — even if it does fit perfection within the category of “short and sweet.”

If you head over to the link here, you can get a better sense of what we are talking about here, as you see Melissa McBride’s character, in a greenhouse, doing much of what she does best. By that, we mean of course doing whatever is in her power to take out zombies left and right. It’s mostly just a reminder of what the character is going to be going through this season, as her top priority here is still pretty darn clear: Working in order to find Daryl, no matter what. This is a journey that will take her to an entirely new continent after all!

While it feels obvious that these two characters are going to eventually reunite, there are still some important questions to think about here. One of the biggest ones of course pertains to what is going to be happening with Isabelle and Laurent, who were a big part of why Daryl stayed in France in the first place. How are they going to react to Carol? We also know that there is a still-unspecified reason why she has worked to track him down in the first place. That could be something that sets the course for the next phase of the franchise, but we will have to wait and see.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

