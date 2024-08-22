The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 promo: Carol’s journey

In just over a month, you are going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 finally premiere on AMC. Are you ready for what that means?

Well, for starters, all indications at present make us think that we’re going to be seeing another action-packed story, one that is epic in both size as well as scope. You also got Melissa McBride back as Carol, and it feels abundantly clear at this point that her story will be paramount to at least a lot of the drama that is coming.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON videos!

Want to see more video evidence now? Then why not check out the latest promo! If you head over to the link here, you can see a video that features McBride front and center as her character talks extensively about just what she will do in order to ensure her friend is found. There is something both fun and pretty-moving about watching this, and it’s enough to get us all the more excited for the next chapter. France is still the primary setting, and we do wonder if Daryl is going to continue to struggle as he balances living in two different worlds. Sure, you’ve got the part of him that wants to be in America, but then you are balancing that out with the part who has found a new home and people who care about him.

As excited as we are about Carol, we also hope that Laurent and Isabelle are also going to be a part of the story in a pretty big way — after all, their arcs were a big part of what we loved about the first season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, including more talk about season 3 filming

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 on AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







