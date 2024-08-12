The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 filming starting soon?

We recognize fully that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 has yet to premiere on AMC, but everyone behind the scenes is looking ahead!

For those who have not heard already, the Norman Reedus series has already been renewed for a season 3; not only that, but it will be filming soon in Spain! Both season 3 and potentially season 4 could be set in the country, which would allow the series to have a fresh coat of paint and new stories to explore as Daryl and Carol slowly work their way home … if they make it there anyway. Early details suggest that Melissa McBride will be sticking around in some capacity for season 3, and that the Book of Carol is not necessarily going to be at an end soon.

While we’ve yet to hear anything that confirms that production on season 3 is underway, we do know that Reedus is currently traveling around the country and has been spotted in multiple cities. Given that it was announced around San Diego Comic-Con that filming will kick off this month, why not get some traveling in first?

As great as it is to know that filming is about to start, this does not mean that it will be premiering soon. Based on the pattern that we’ve seen AMC follow as of late, we imagine that season 3 will be airing in the summer or early fall of next year. They already have another season of Dead City on tap, and we are going to see it kick off hopefully in the winter or early spring. Beyond that, who knows? They may come up with another spin-off in due time.

What excites you the most entering The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 when it arrives at AMC?

