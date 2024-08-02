The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: Carol’s progression

The premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is coming to AMC at the end of September, and one thing certainly makes it stand out: Carol! This is a real opportunity to explore Melissa McBride’s character in a way that is more substantial than we’ve ever seen before.

After all, consider this: She is going from the original show (which had about a million point-of-view characters at times) to one where she will actually have a far more substantial share in the spotlight. There is an opportunity for the writers to do considerably more with her here and of course, we’re excited to see what that looks like! A part of her journey will be working to reunite with Daryl, but there are also more wrinkles and complications than are perhaps clear at first glance.

Speaking to The Wrap, McBride does her best to detail everything that we're going

Without going into too much detail, we’re doing some things that I wanted to do in the original series. Deal with things, deal with the repercussions of loss and things like that. Things that just — unspoken things nobody had conversations about, and how everything that they’ve been through really affects them.

What feels different now is that she’s healed from a lot of that. And she has really harnessed her, I guess warrior self, survivor self, and is now facing a slew of different challenges and coming to terms with things that have happened. It feels like a good progression to me, and I’m really proud of this character. I’m very excited looking forward to what’s coming next.

One exciting thing to remember here is that McBride is not just back on the Daryl series for a one-season arc, as there are plans for her to stick around for a little while longer. She will at least be in season 3 set in Spain, and we will see what happens from there.

