The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon renewed for season 3, set in Spain

It has been speculated for some time but today, it is finally official: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is coming to AMC. Not only that, but it is also coming to Spain!

It was series star Norman Reedus who first shared news of the show’s likely renewal earlier this summer, but as a part of San Diego Comic-Con today, it was confirmed further. We also know a little bit more about why the show is being shot there, in addition to what the eventual endgame of the series may be.

In speaking about all of this further per Variety, here is some of what showrunner David Zabel had to say:

“It’s part of the progression of Daryl and Carol trying to get home. They find their way there through a bunch of surprising and cool reasons but Spain is right across the border from France.”

Just with this one singular quote, there is really quite a bit of info. Not only is it now clear that Daryl is eventually going to try and find his way to America, but that Carol is seemingly sticking around. With the subtitle for season 2 being “The Book of Carol,” there was a certain amount of speculation that maybe she would be a part of just one season and that is it. Isn’t it nice to know that this is not actually the case?

As for when a season 3 is going to premiere…

Well, let’s just say that a good bit of patience will be required here. Season 3 will start filming later this year, and we tend to think that a start in the summer or fall of 2025 is the most realistic scenario. Remember that to better set the stage, you are going to see season 2 of Dead City in the new year. That goes along with the arrival of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 starting on Sunday, September 29. Even if there is no word on the future of The Ones Who Live yet, there’s still a lot to love for the franchise.

What do you think about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon being renewed for a season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

