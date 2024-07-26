The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 trailer: The reunion!

If you have not heard yet for whatever reason, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is going to premiere on AMC come September 29. Why not celebrate by diving head-first into the new trailer?

While at San Diego Comic-Con today, the folks at the cable network offered up the most extensive look yet at what lies ahead. There are a lot of important things to note here, with most of them centering around a simple idea: Carol trying to find a way to get back to her friend. She will cross an ocean and wander countless miles to find him … but what is awaiting when she finally does?

If you head over to this link, you can see the full trailer in full. Within this, you will see that Daryl, Isabelle, and Laurent are still in France, but they are also still being targeted. The opposition from the first season has not gone away, and this leads to them asking some pretty serious questions. Take, for example, whether or not they are going to be eager to stick around in France or move all the way to America.

Meanwhile, Carol has a reason for tracking down Norman Reedus’ character, though the exact nature of that remains to be seen. You see in the closing seconds that she does eventually find him, though obviously the writers are going to keep the circumstances around that hidden for as long as they possibly can.

Is there a chance that other familiar faces will turn up?

Even if not all the details are abundantly clear right now, let’s just say that we’d be shocked in the event that they didn’t. Given that this series has such a deep bench of former cast members, it makes sense to lean into it whenever you can.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

