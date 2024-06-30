The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4 possible, says star

Even though The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is not premiering on AMC until late September, there is a new reason to look ahead!

For those who had not heard before, Norman Reedus has stated as of late that a season 3 for the zombie spin-off was all but confirmed; not only that, but the show is moving to Spain after a couple of years in France. Now, there is even some talk about a season 4 coming down the road as well!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

In a new interview with the Radio Times, Reedus discussed the long-term future a little bit further, noting a particular city, as well, that some production will take place:

“We’re about to start seasons 3 and possibly 4 in Spain … I think I’m allowed to say that. I don’t know. I just said it. But I think we’re going to Spain, to Madrid, for that.”

Of course, it will take a great deal of time to know when either of these potential seasons could premiere, but if AMC sticks to giving us a season a year, it actually does feel possible that this show could be sticking around until at least 2026, if not longer. Norman has stated already that he wants to do Daryl Dixon justice no matter when his story ends, especially since he has played the character for such a long period of time already. It has already been confirmed that Melissa McBride’s character of Carol will be hugely essential to the season 2 story. Beyond that, though, certainly remains to be seen. So much of the next chapter will be about her working to track Daryl down.

Related – Get the official premiere date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 now

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, let alone future seasons?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a number of other big-time updates coming your way here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







