The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere date confirmed

After months of speculation, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 has an official premiere date over at AMC — and it is later than expected. Remember all the talk that the Norman Reedus series was going to be back in the summer?

Well, here is where things stand at present — the new season, subtitled The Book of Carol, is going to be coming back with new episodes starting on Sunday, September 29. That’s a long wait but hopefully, the enthusiasm around Melissa McBride’s return to the franchise will help to carry the day. (From what little we’ve seen in terms of footage, there is a lot to be excited about!)

In addition to sharing the premiere date (and a note that the season will once again be six episodes), take a look below at what lies ahead story-wise:

The new season picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (Anne Charrier)’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.

In the end, this is a story that is going to have both high and low stakes at the same time.

Do we think that Daryl wants to be in France at this point? In a lot of ways yes, as he has found a real family there with Isabelle and Laurent. However, Carol may be that missing piece that helps to assuage some of his guilt over going away from his home. Of course, some of that may depend on whatever message she brings when it comes to life at home…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

