Watson season 1 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Cliffhanger ahead?

Next week on CBS, you are going to see the Watson season 1 finale — so just how crazy are things going to be here?

Well, the biggest thing that we can say here is from a meta perspective. At the time in which “Your Life’s Work, Part 2” was written, there was no clear indication as to whether or not the show would be coming back. This means that the writers and producers probably did something big to almost dare the network to bring them back for more. Luckily, we know now that there will be another season — does that mean more Moriarty showdowns, or the Morris Chestnut series moving into a rather different direction? That remains to be seen, but we are more than expecting some sort of big-time cliffhanger.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 13 synopsis below:

When part of the team falls ill after becoming targets of a sinister plot, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation to save them before it’s too late; Watson announces a new ambitious project that he has been working on.

One of the real things we are most curious about at this point is learning perhaps where everyone stands, more of the truth about the main characters, and also if there are any new ideas cooked up for the next season. While we understand that the show is a medical procedural in some ways, there are also these long-term stories buried underneath all of that. We do not foresee that there will be any sort of significant shift to the format coming up.

What do you think we are going to get when it comes to the Watson season 1 finale?

Are you anticipating some sort of huge cliffhanger at the end of all this? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After that, come back for some other updates.

