Watson renewed by CBS for season 2

Even though CBS still had a few more weeks to make a decision on Watson, today they revealed their plans for the future. The Morris Chestnut series is coming back!

So, is this early renewal a surprise? In some ways no, mostly because they launched the show after the AFC Championship Game earlier this year and clearly, they want to make it into as big of a series as humanly possible. They would almost certainly like to have it grow over the coming months, and clearly the total audience is good enough to justify it being back on a financial level.

Were we still a little worried about it? Sure, mostly because the audience response to the first few episodes was a little mixed. Also, Sherlock Holmes related stories do not always attract young viewers; the most successful show in this realm has been Sherlock, and that series has not been on the air for several years ago.

As for the larger ramifications…

When you remember that FBI: International / Most Wanted are canceled and that the bulk of CBS’ in-house productions have already been greenlit, there are not too many shows that still do not know their future fate. The biggest question marks are around freshman comedy Poppa’s House (which we do think still has a chance) as well as The Equalizer, which has aired for many seasons but also comes from an outside studio — meaning that it does not generate as much money for the network. Ironically, though, it does tend to fare really well in the ratings and has a dedicated following. This in itself is a reminder that there are so many things that come into whether or not a show comes back, and it is not always easy to figure out.

