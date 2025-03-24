Watson season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Meet Irene Adler

As so many of you may be aware of at the moment, Watson season 1 episode 8 is coming to CBS next week. Do you want to know more about it?

Well, one of the things about the Morris Chesnut series that is so exciting is the potential that it has to deliver characters from the Sherlock Holmes universe whenever it ones. Obviously, we’ve seen a notable one already in Moriarty and moving forward, you are going to be seeing Irene Adler brought into the table as well. We certainly know from the work of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle how important she is, but we’ll just see how this show’s version of her stands out.

Below, you can check out the full Watson season 1 episode 8 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“A Variant of Unknown Significance” – Watson runs into brilliant con artist and an old friend of Sherlock Holmes, Irene Adler, when her son Angus is admitted to UHOP for temporary paralysis. The fellows help Watson after he grows fond of Angus and pursue various leads to find a cure to his illness, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Sunday, March 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, this entire storyline is going to have a medical twist to it, which really cannot be that much of a shock given that there are so many parts of the show have to do with it.

What are you most excited to see as we move into Watson season 1 episode 8 on CBS?

Are you glad that we are seeing Adler brought in at this particular point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for all sorts of other updates.

