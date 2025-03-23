Watson season 1 finale spoilers: A big Moriarty showdown

For everyone out there questioning how Watson season 1 is going to end on CBS, let’s just say to brace for more Moriarty. Randall Park’s version of the character lurks behind the scenes of this series, and we do tend to think his shadow will loom larger closer to the end.

With that in mind, this is where we can tell you that Moriarty will have an especially big role within the final two episodes this season, which air on May 4 and May 11, respectively. It is possible that Morris Chestnut’s character could get some answers to big questions; no matter what he learns, though, we really just think we are going to have a fantastic intellectual showdown. We just hope that you’re ready…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional YELLOWJACKETS reviews!

To learn a little more about how the season is going to end now, we simply suggest that you check out the synopsis:

“My Life’s Work Part 1” and “My Life’s Work Part 2” – When part of the team falls ill after becoming targets of a sinister plot, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation to save them before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Watson announces a new ambitious project that he has been working on, on the two-part season finale of the CBS Original series WATSON, Sunday, May 4 and May 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We know that at the time of this writing, there is no official Watson season 2 renewal — but there is a good chance that the truth will be known by the time this episode airs. We are excited for that, at least provided the news is positive. This does feel right now like a show that could go either way so if you would like to see it stick around, be sure to watch it live!

What are you the most excited to see moving into the Watson season 1 finale later this spring?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







