Is NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, May 5, 2025?

Is NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS? Given that the original series is slated to arrive on the matter of hours, isn’t it a fair expectation?

As you would imagine, there are a number of angles that are worthy of further examination here, but let us start by just noting the following: The bad news. The Austin Stowell-led prequel is not only off the air tonight (even though the flagship is still on the air), it will be off for quite some time. Last week was the finale, and we are now in the really terrible spot where we have to wait most likely until the fall to see what more is ahead. A formal premiere date will likely be announced over the course of the summer.

So what will the next chapter of NCIS: Origins look like? The first order of business here is confirming what truly happened to Lala Dominguez. It feels easy to say that she’s dead based on what we saw in the finale; however, the producers were careful to never confirm that in interviews following the episode. We do think you have to look further at that, and then also explain how Gibbs got closer to Diane Sterling, really to the point where the two eventually end up getting married.

Ultimately, there is no indication as to how many seasons the prequel is going to last, or whether or not we are going to be seeing more appearances from Mark Harmon on-screen. Personally, we’d love it here and there … but regardless, the plan seems to be to continue to use him as a narrator. He’s also an executive producer behind the scenes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

