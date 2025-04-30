NCIS: Origins season 2 spoilers: Show EP on Diane arrival

As we prepare to see NCIS: Origins season 2, there are a number of big story points that are worth talking about here. So, where do we start? Well, let’s just make it clear that there may be another Gibbs romance in the cards now due to Diane’s arrival.

Is there a tragedy that comes with her turning up around the same time as Lala’s car crash? Absolutely, but we know that Gibbs and Diane eventually get married … even if we do not end up seeing them stay together long-term. This is a story that at some point, the producers are going to need to honor.

Speaking to Deadline, here is what co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal had to say about introducing the Diane character at this point:

Well in canon, within our timeline she would show up now, and we always keep an eye on canon. We always want to honor canon and the original NCIS, and that’s what we’re doing here. So yes, they will get married, and we’ll see where that story takes us. But these moments in canon that are like these tentpoles for us are usually pretty challenging, in order to wrap all of our stories around that. But in the end, I think we find that it’s also rewarding because it pushes us to take the story to places that we might not have otherwise.

Ultimately, this story is so different from Lala because there is not anywhere near a blank slate here, as there is something quite specific that the writers are going to work from. Can there still be investment in this relationship, even if it does not work out? We are going to have to wait and see…

