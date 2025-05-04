The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7: Wedding ahead?

As The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7 going to contain a big Serena Joy wedding? On the surface, it feels like it is coming. Yet, at the same time, are we at the big moment yet?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that Yvonne Strahovski’s character does seem intent on marrying High Commander Wharton. However, at the same exact time, how does she really feel about it/ Obviously, power is one thing that has always been attractive to her, and there is a chance that she sees this as a means to an end with her vision of Gilead and New Bethlehem. Wharton has presented himself as someone who cares about her thoughts, someone who also does not want to silence her as many wives are in Gilead.

Of course, the big question we have is whether there will ever be any love here — or, if Serena tries Wharton fully at all. Is this just about self-preservation, since turning him down in Gilead could lead to big trouble?

Here is the larger question we’ve got…

Well, it has a lot to do with whether or not Lawrence is going to be able to speak with Serena, and perhaps get through to her sooner rather than later. After all, remember for a moment here that he knows the truth about New Bethlehem now and because of that, he may be able to communicate to her that some of her own visions for Gilead will never come to pass. Is this the thing that would get her more on June’s side? It is possible, but we also do not think the two are ever going to be the best of friends.

What do you think we are going to be seeing across The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 7 when it airs?

