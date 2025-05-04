Hijack season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Hijack season 2 between now and the end of May?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that in theory, there is a chance that the Idris Elba drama is back sooner rather than later. We like to imagine that a lot of episodes are already in the can but at the same time, we also know it was not featured in a recent sizzle reel for summer releases at Apple TV+. Does that mean we are waiting until fall to get it?

Well, for the time being, we tend to think that the answer here is complicated. We do think that there is a chance the thriller is going to be coming back around August; if that is the case, we could be getting some further news in the relatively near future. It may be too early for it to be announced now but come June? That feels possible.

As for what we know about Hijack season 2 at present, details are limited. Elba is back as Sam Nelson, and it goes without saying that he is going to be taking on another threat in relatively real time. Of course, we have a hard time imagining that we are going to see something 100% equal to what we saw aboard the plane in season 1; yet, there could be another high-octane setting and of course, a number of new characters all across the board.

Hopefully, soon after a premiere date gets revealed, we’re also going to get some real footage for what is ahead. Is that too much to ask for?

What do you most want to see moving into the Hijack season 2 premiere?

Do you think that a date is going to be unveiled within the relatively near future? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

