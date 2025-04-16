Hijack season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Hijack season 2 between now and the end of April? Where in the world do things stand?

If you are confused as to what is next for the Idris Elba show, you are far from alone! It was renewed a long time ago, and much of the filming for it took place last summer. We have heard some chatter in regards to its cast but at the same time, nothing definite when it comes to a date or even new footage. In other words, the powers-that-be are forcing us to be patient.

What actually makes this situation really strange from our vantage point is quite simple: We actually saw a recent sizzle reel for Apple TV+ programming earlier this month and yet, Hijack was not on it. For the longest time, we assumed that it would be coming over the next three or four months … is that no longer the case?

Well, the only thing that we can say on that subject right now is that there is likely not going to be a premiere-date announcement this month. We do think a Hijack premiere date reveal could still happen before the summer if over, but we tend to think that it will be later on than the early going.

As for the story…

Well, the only thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence here is that Sam Nelson is going to find himself in another precarious position, one that is going to force him to act quickly. Odds are, he’ll be battling some bad guys while the story plays out in real time … is that too much to ask?

What are you most excited to see at this point heading into Hijack season 2 when it arrives?

