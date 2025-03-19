Hijack season 2 premiere date: A March 2025 update

What are the chances that we learn something more about a Hijack season 2 premiere date between now and the end of March?

First and foremost, let’s just start off by proclaiming the following: We do tend to think that the Idris Elba show is done already with production. How can it not be? It started filming last summer, and we do tend to think we’re in a spot now where Apple TV+ is waiting to figure out what they want to do with the show. Doesn’t this feel like perfect summer TV entertainment? We tend to think so, and that’s why there could be some more news in a good way before too long.

Because of everything that we’ve said already, the biggest thing to note is that there is a reasonably good chance that the show gets a premiere date announcement soon. It is really just a matter of when. Remember here that over the next several weeks, you are going to see a number of other high-profile releases in between The Studio and Your Friends and Neighbors. They also have The Morning Show on the way, as well.

At this point, our hope is that we see Hijack back in June or July. It is probably a little too early right now for news to come out, but at some point shortly down the road? That feels feasible. We just want another season that is stuffed full of action, drama, and a whole lot more. Let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that the show is every bit as entertaining as we think that it could be on paper.

What do you do most want to see moving into Hijack season 2 on Apple TV+?

Not only that, what do you think the central story will be? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

