Hijack season 2 premiere date: A February 2025 update

What are the chances that we learn something more about a Hijack season 2 premiere date before February is done?

There are certainly reasons to think that we are going to be learning more about the future of the Idris Elba drama sooner rather than later, starting with the fact that production for last season kicked off back in the summer. By virtue of that, shouldn’t we be close to learning something more here soon? Apple TV+ has actually done a pretty remarkable job keeping most of the finer details under wraps here in terms of what lies ahead but we tend to think that at some point, this is going to change.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on HIJACK!

In general, our feeling is that we are leaning closer to getting some big-time news on the future of Sam Nelson; however, we are not quite there as of yet. The most likely scenario here is that we learn a little bit more about season 2 over the course of the spring, and that we actually do end up seeing it arrive moving into the summer.

After all, let’s face it: Hijack is more or less the perfect show to come on in the summer. It feels like an action movie every week, and we are honestly super-curious as to how the story will be told moving forward. We do tend to think that there will be a slightly different setting, but fingers crossed we’re going to be getting something that takes place in real-time once again.

Honestly, it feels like a perfect scenario for season 2 would be for it to come on after Your Friends and Neighbors, the new show starring Jon Hamm that is coming on this spring. In a way, that show is following up on Severance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Hijack now, including some other news on what is to come

What do you most want to see moving into Hijack season 2 when it arrives on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







