Hijack season 2 spoilers: The latest casting news!

If you did not know for whatever reason, we are thoroughly excited to see what lies ahead for Hijack on Apple TV+. Is the show completely absurd at times? Absolutely, but you can also argue that the absurdity is a big part of the point. What makes this show so exciting is just that it’s an old-school action thriller put into a modern-day world and consistently, there is so much good stuff to be excited about here.

To date, unfortunately, the Idris Elba series has kept most of their finer details quiet about season 2, including what sort of potential hijacking we could be seeing. Our hope personally is that it’s going to be set on a train, a cruise ship, or something else that is not a plane … but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

Without further ado, let’s just mention the new castings! According to Deadline, Clare-Hope Ashitey of Top Boy fame is going to be on board here, alongside both Christian Näthe and Karima McAdams. They all all be series regulars alongside Idris Elba, and they join other newcomers to the series including FBI: International alum Christiane Paul, Lisa Vicari, and Toby Jones.

So why the secrecy on the story or the setting? Well, we tend to think that a lot of this is due to the producers waiting for the right opportunity to showcase everything, whether it be in a teaser or a trailer. There is going to be so much more buzz that comes from that than just releasing that info in a casting announcement.

While we are sure that at some point we will have a larger premiere-date discussion, for now it just feels fair to say that Sam Nelson and company will be back for another high-octane story next year. Be prepared accordingly.

