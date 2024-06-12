Hijack season 2 filming starts; premiere date hopes

Just in case you wanted to amplify the excitement out there for Hijack season 2, let’s just go ahead and say the following: Filming is underway!

If for whatever reason you did not see the first season of the Idris Elba series, it is an absolute thrill ride stuffed full of great moments — after all, we saw in here a lot of action, heart-pounding drama, and a format that felt like a condensed version of 24. Because the season was shorter, it means that everything moved at a fairly rapid pace.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on HIJACK!

For the time being, Apple TV+ is still keeping a lot of the story details about the second season under wraps, save for the fact that Elba will return as Sam Nelson.

Meanwhile, a report from Deadline notes that there are some familiar faces moving into the new season, whether that be character-actor extraordinaire Toby Jones, FBI: International alum Christiane Paul, and then Dark star Lisa Vicari. All three of them will hopefully add some really awesome stuff to the story and we cannot wait to see what they bring to the table.

So when are new episodes going to premiere?

Given the timing in which production is starting off here, it does feel fair to say that we’re going to be waiting a good while. If we are lucky, there will be a chance to see the series back either next spring or summer; it is hard to imagine there being a chance to get it beforehand, largely because a show of this quality takes some time to make, and the last thing that you should ever want is to rush anything along.

Hopefully, there will at least be more casting news in the weeks ahead.

Related – See some other discussions right now when it comes to Hijack season 2 and what the future could be

What are you most excited to see right now moving into Hijack season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates on the way in due time.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







