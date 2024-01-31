Hijack renewed for season 2 over at Apple TV+

If you love Hijack on Apple TV+ as much as we do, we come bearing great news! Today, the streaming service confirmed that the Idris Elba show is coming back, not that this is all that much of a surprise.

After all, think about things this way: The first season of the series was a runaway success. It wasn’t an extremely long story and yet, Sam Nelson’s crisis in the skies was gripping, dramatic, and full of twists and turns. It was one of our favorite thrill rides of 2023 and just by virtue of that alone, we’re thrilled to realize there is more down the road.

In a statement, Elba (who also serves as an executive producer on the project) had the following to say:

“I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after Season 1 … It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson, but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!”

Honestly, we’re just glad to know from this statement alone that Elba is going to continue to be back as Sam, since they clearly could have gone in a different direction with it. Honestly, you could put the character on a train, a cruise ship, or even working directly as a hostage negotiator; it really doesn’t matter. This isn’t even the sort of show that we need to be incredibly realistic all of the time! Honestly, the only thing that matters is that we have an intense situation and a suitable environment for some of Elba’s acting chops.

Of course, the renewal news is great, but it does not mean that the show itself is actually coming back in the near future. Our hope is that we get to dive more into Sam’s world at some point in 2025.

