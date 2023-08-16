Hijack season 2: Who else should return?

At this point, we are very much within a lengthy waiting game to learn whether or not we will see a Hijack season 2 renewal at Apple TV+. Are we hoping that Idris Elba comes back as Sam Nelson? How can we not? This has proven itself to be a high-octane thriller with great characters and exciting twists.

Does it make sense all of the time? Probably not, but this is one of those shows that manages to tow the line between serious, ridiculous, and compelling. It’s basically a new version of 24, with Elba basically taking over for Kiefer Sutherland as the star of the real-time format.

Now as we move forward, let’s wonder this: Is anyone beyond Sam a near-lock to return for another season? Because of the specific nature of the first season, characters like Alice in air-traffic control are unlikely to return. Meanwhile, we could see more of Sam’s family, given that they are tied to him and obviously critical to his life.

Beyond them, can we also get back Archie Panjabi as Zahra? She’s someone who is disconnected enough from the aviation part of Hijack season 1 that there is a case to see more of her. Also, she is the second-biggest name in the cast and she has a lot of fans out there all over the world. We do think that another season would benefit from having at least a few familiar faces mixed in with who are sure to be newcomers.

For the time being, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for more — because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that are currently going on, we’re not sure that we will get more news on a season 2 for a little while.

Who do you want to see moving into Hijack season 2, beyond Sam Nelson?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

