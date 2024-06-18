All American season 6 episode 12: Did Spencer get drafted?

Are the events of All American season 6 episode 12 were in some ways shocking … but also not at all?

At this point, it feels pretty easy to say that Spencer not being drafted in the first round was set up for weeks. However, you can also make the argument that the guy had gone through so much over the years that he’d earned this moment. Yet, it is struggle after struggle for him and he has to deal with the anguish of that now…

Of course, this is where we are sure that the show is going to remind us moving forward that 1) family matters just as much as football and 2) there are so many players over the years who have had Hall of Fame careers despite not being a first round pick. Heck, some of the best players ever did not get that distinction! Tom Brady used his low draft position to motivate him for most of his career, and you can easily say he’s one of the best players of all time.

With all of this in mind, we do think that All American as a show is going to use Spencer’s draft spot as a reminder that there is more work to be done, and that is what he’ll have to focus on now professionally — while also reminding him to celebrate a lot of other things along the way. Consider what’s coming up with the wedding next week!

Given that there are only a few episodes left this season, we honestly just hope that there are plenty of happy moments. We mean this even more given that there is no guarantee that the upcoming seventh season will feature the same cast or look even remotely the same as what we got this time around.

What did you think about the events of All American season 6 episode 12?

Are you surprised by what we saw from Spencer with the Draft, or did you see it coming? Share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back — there are some other updates coming here soon.

