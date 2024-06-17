All American season 6 episode 13: Jordan and Layla’s wedding

As you prepare for All American season 6 episode 13 on The CW next week, are you set from something romantic? Jordan and Layla are about to get married! Suffice it to say, “Victory Lap” is going to be a pretty darn emotional hour of TV.

Is it also significant for another reason? We’d say so! After all, once upon a time this episode could have been the season finale. The plan originally was for that to be the case before The CW added two more episodes to the order, presumably to tie up more loose ends for some of the cast. While there is a season 7 on the way, signs do suggest that it is going to look and feel a little bit different from what we’ve seen to date. There may be a shake-up when it comes to the cast, the story, or both.

There will be a better chance to get into that down the road. For now, let’s just set the stage via the All American season 6 episode 13 synopsis below:

As they prepare for their wedding day, Layla (Greta Onieogou) admits to Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) that she’s missing her mother’s presence. Spencer (Daniel Ezra) shifts his focus from the NFL draft to Layla and Jordan’s big day. Patience (Chelsea Tavares) is conflicted after receiving an unexpected opportunity (#613). The episode was written by Jameal Turner and directed by Avi Youabian. Original airdate 6/24/2024.

While we’re sure that there is going to be a lot of drama within this episode (there often is for this show), at the same time there’s not, personally, a need for the show to focus on that. Why not just celebrate a love story here? These are characters who have come a long way and grown up a lot over the years. Not only do they deserve some happiness, but we all deserve a chance to see them be happy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

