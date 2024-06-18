Severance season 2 premiere date: Ben Stiller on rumors

When is Severance season 2 going to actually premiere on Apple TV+? Of course, it would be fun to see it relatively soon.

As for whether or not that is going to happen, though, this is where things get complicated. The aforementioned streaming service did have the Adam Scott series in a sizzle reel recently, which does make us think that it could be coming before the end of the year. Yet, that doesn’t mean an announcement is coming this week, let alone the rest of the month.

Earlier today, the Severance Updates account confirmed that some rumors about a June 21 release date are false, which was a ridiculous notion in the first place. After all, what’s the point of releasing a show with just a few days of promotion? This is all just misinformation anyway that stems from an April Fools’ joke earlier this year.

Anyhow, executive producer and director Ben Stiller responded to the Severance Updates post confirming that the rumors are false, but also noting that “news will be coming in the future.” How soon? Ideally, it would be great if something gets revealed by the end of the summer, that way the show can come back going into the fall.

The mystery about the season 2 plot is what we are most excited to see unfold, largely due to the fact that everything at the end of the season 1 finale was so bizarre and chaotic. How can Lumon put the toothpaste back in the tube after some of the larger truths here began to be revealed? This is a huge challenge, but that is also what we watch this series for by and large. It’s great to have your brain tested by a show here and there!

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Severance, including what else could be coming up

What do you most want to see when it comes to Severance season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates coming up here soon that we don’t want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







