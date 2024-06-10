Severance season 2: New footage, premiere date hopes

For everyone out there eager to see v season 2, aren’t there some great reasons to be excited now? Today, the folks over at Apple TV+ released some new footage, and absolutely there are additional reasons for excitement.

So, where do we start? Well, it begins with the notion that Mark S. may be back to work … but does he remember anything that happened at the end of last season? It felt like Lumon’s entire operation was about to be blown up, so trying to find a way to stop that was paramount to the company. They clearly have powerful people on their side, and that of course includes Helly’s true persona — but everything was messy. Also, it has potential to get even messier.

You can see the tiny bit of first-look footage for the new season here, and it does not seem like Severance is going to lose at least some of the playful energy that it had the first season. Of course, what makes this show so great is how it balances that out with a lot of darkness, as well. This is a show that is really intense and thought-provoking when it wants to be.

A great way to describe it, in so many ways, is quite simple: They never want you to feel too comfortable. After all, are they doing something wrong if you ever are?

When will you see new episodes?

The fact that we are seeing this now makes us a little more optimistic that you could be getting the premiere at some point this fall — add to this the fact that filming completed earlier this spring. Given how long ago it was that the first season wrapped, it does make sense for the streamer to get this out there for people to see sooner rather than later.

